From 11-7 Saturday and Sunday you can come enjoy local music, dancing, yummy food, crafts, art and artisan items from over 60 vendors!
Come enjoy our 25th year of celebrating a wonderful community of women!
Where and when: Saturday, Dec. 7, 11 a.m to Sunday, Dec. 8, 7 p.m at the Sebastopol Community Cultural Center, 390 Morris St., Sebastopol
