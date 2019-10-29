Facing power shutoffs and cold weather, people are turning on generators all over the west county, and Sebastopol Fire Chief Bill Braga wants to make sure everyone knows the safe way to use them.
“A lot has lined up against us here. We had mandatory evacuations, then we all come back home to power shutoffs and cold dark residences,” Braga said. “We definitely don’t want anyone out there getting injured.”
His volunteers are available to help anyone who needs instructions on safe generator operation, Braga said. Just call the department any time at (707) 823-8061.
“We will always help answer questions,” Braga said. During this crisis a number of volunteers are staying at the department around the clock. Although power is out in Sebastopol, the fire department is fully operational with a large generator of its own.
Two points Braga stressed are:
- Before refueling, turn the generator off, let it cool a few minutes and let fumes drift away to avoid a flash fire. Do not refuel while the generator is running.
- Run the generator outdoors, not even in a shed. It must be in the open air for safety.
So far Sebastopol has not had generator incidents, “and we want to keep it that way,” Braga said.
Braga recommends the following tips from the American Red Cross:
- The primary hazards to avoid when using a generator are carbon monoxide (CO) poisoning from the toxic engine exhaust, electric shock or electrocution and fire. Follow the directions supplied with the generator.
- To avoid electrocution, keep the generator dry and do not use in rain or wet conditions. Operate it on a dry surface under an open canopy-like structure, such as under a tarp held up on poles. Do not touch the generator with wet hands.
- Be sure to turn the generator off and let it cool down before refueling. Gasoline spilled on hot engine parts could ignite.
- Store fuel for the generator in an approved safety can. Use the type of fuel recommended in the instructions or on the label on the generator.
- Store the fuel outside of living areas in a locked shed or other protected area. To guard against accidental fire, do not store it near a fuel-burning appliance, such as a natural gas water heater in a garage.
- Plug appliances directly into the generator or use a heavy-duty, outdoor-rated extension cord that is rated (in watts or amps) at least equal to the sum of the connected appliance loads.
- Check that the entire cord is free of cuts or tears and that the plug has all three prongs, especially a grounding pin.
- Never try to power the house wiring by plugging the generator into a wall outlet. Known as “backfeeding,” this practice puts utility workers, your neighbors and your household at risk of electrocution.
- Remember, even a properly connected portable generator can become overloaded, resulting in overheating or generator failure. Be sure to read the instructions.
- If necessary, stagger the operating times for various equipment to prevent overloads.
- Never use a generator, grill, camp stove or other gasoline, propane, natural gas or charcoal-burning devices inside a home, garage, basement, crawlspace or any partially enclosed area. Keep these devices outdoors, away from doors, windows and vents that could allow carbon monoxide to come indoors. Opening doors and windows or using fans will not prevent CO buildup in the home. Although CO can’t be seen or smelled, it can rapidly lead to full incapacitation and death. Even if you cannot smell exhaust fumes, you may still be exposed to CO. If you start to feel sick, dizzy or weak while using a generator, get to fresh air right away – do not day.
