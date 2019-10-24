Come share a great meal with some of Sonoma County’s friendliest and most interesting people! Everyone is welcome!
Gary Abreim will share a presentation of his trip to the Ecuadorian rainforest last summer through the Pachamama Journeys program. The journeys are at the request of Pachamama’s indigenous partners where visitors learn from their ancient cultures, traditions and the rainforest.
The work supports the tribes against oil/resource exploitation and the preservation of their rainforest wisdom and the sacred Amazon waters.
Sebastopol Grangers Karen Perry & Guy Erdman did a subsequent journey and will join Gary.
Where and when: Tuesday, Oct. 29, 6 p.m. at the Sebastopol Grange, 6000 Sebastopol Ave., Sebastopol
