This Fall’s Flower Show floral displays will feature the back roads and small towns of Sonoma County. A huge plant sale includes, among others, succulents, perennials, habitat friendly and drought tolerant plants all ready for fall planting. Also available are beautiful handmade novelties, recycled treasures, a raffle, and garden art. A $10 lunch is served both days from 11-2 with coffee, tea and homemade desserts all day. Live local music.
When and where: Friday and Saturday, Oct. 18-19, 9 a.m. to 4.p.m. at the Graton Community Club, 8896 Graton Road, Graton
Free Admission
This event benefits a scholarship program for JC students and a building fund for the restoration of our historic club house.
For more information: www.gratoncommuniityclub.org or 707-829-5314.
