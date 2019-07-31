Join us at the 46th Gravenstein Apple Fair on August 17 & 18, 2019 from 10:00AM-6:00PM
This is Sonoma County Farm Trails' Annual Fundraiser. Celebrate the best of Sonoma County: live music, local food, all things apples, art & crafts, activities for kids, farm demonstrations, DIY workshops, craft cider, beer & wine.
Something for everyone...
•Live Music on 2 Stages: MIDTOWN SOCIAL, GATOR NATION, SONS OF THE SOUL REVIVERS, BURNSIDE, FRENCH OAK GYSPY BAND & many more to be announced!
•Food: Sonoma County's best food vendors, plus Artisan Tasting Lounge ($20-$25 access for curated food & libation pairings)
•Children's Corner: Arts & crafts, farm animals, relay games & more
•DIY Workshops: Experts share skills from cheesemaking to worm composting
•Shopping: Over 75 artists and crafters
•Life on the Farm Arena: Farmer panels, sheep shearing, cow milking, etc.
More info: GravensteinAppleFair.com
When and where: Aug 17 at 10 AM – Aug 18 at 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
