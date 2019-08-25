Our little town of Guerneville is beloved by hoardes of folks who come over Labor Day weekend to enjoy the Russian River. When they go home, guess what they leave behind - trash! Lots of it!!! Litter and cigarette butts in street gutters and on sidewalks will go directly down storm drains and into the watershed unless it gets cleaned up before the next rain. We are asking for your help because Guerneville has no municipal street sweepers or trash service, and is underserved by public works.
Come on down to the friendliest place in Sonoma County, make new friends, and take part in a positive action for the environment.
Meet at the Guerneville Plaza, 4:30 p.m.
We'll work along both sides of Main Street, adjacent streets, and the pedestrian bridge over the River. We'll be sweeping gutters, collecting trash, and separating recyclables.
Gloves, pickers, bags and other cleanup equipment will be provided.
Wear work clothes and bring a refillable water bottle. Water will be provided.
Join us for a pizza party afterwards! Location TBA.
Clean River Alliance is a fiscally sponsored project of Russian Riverkeeper.
When and where: Monday, Sept. 2, 2019 at 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Meet att Guerneville Plaza.
