Sebastopol Center for the Arts invites you to celebrate the arts by attending our classic French cabaret party inspired by the great French Roma musician Django Reinhardt (1910-1953) and featuring live music by Dgiin and Un Deux Trois who are part of the Gypsy Jazz revival – melding swing, pop, French “hot jazz,” R&B and Latin styles.
Let yourself be transported to a 1930’s Paris jazz club while you enjoy the delectable, savory finger foods hand crafted by celebrity chefs. Sip award-winning wines, signature cocktails, topped off with exceptional desserts. French Cabaret attire optional. Gala with After Party $125. After Party only (at the door) $65. For more information call 707-829-4797 or email support@sebarts.org.
