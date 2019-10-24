Halloween Bash with the THUGZ, Oct. 31

Put on your dancin’ shoes and costume, open your ears and join the Halloween party! A fun-filled evening of dancing and frolicking awaits featuring West County favorites The THUGZ (Tribal Hippie Underground Zone).
The THUGZ are purveyors of cosmic Americana and old-time psychedelic music, providing a fun time for all with their brand of original and classic jam rock.
Based in western Sonoma County this multi-faceted band has delighted music fans of all ages and tastes for many years. Rock, blues, country, psychedelic and various world music styles blend together at a Thugz show to bring the “positive vibes” of the “60’s into the 21st century. Informed by the music of Bob Dylan, the Grateful Dead, the Beatles, Miles Davis and others the Thugz’ original songs and cosmic jams help to create a fun, communal spirit between band and audience.
No two Thugz shows are exactly the same but the spirit and love of music making are always present.
AND …. We’re giving a $250 cash prize for best Halloween costume!
Tickets are $15 advance/$18 at the door. OCA is wheelchair accessible.
Come shake your bones with us on Halloween!
Where and when: Thursday, Oct. 31, 7:50 to 10 p.m. at the Occidental Center for the Arts, 3850 Doris Murphy Ct., Occidental
