Come and be dazzled and energized by delicious food, exciting dance music and Halloween decor!
ALL AGES 21+ WELCOME! ALL SEXUAL ORIENTATIONS WELCOME!
DJ BEAR CAKE! Food included! No host bar! Dance the night away!
Tickets on sale now!
$14 by October 25
$15 at-the-door
Call 707-829-2440 for more info/purchase ticket
When and where: Saturday, Oct. 26, 6:30 to 10 p.m. at Sebastopol Area Senior Center, 167 N High St., Sebastopol
