Come and be dazzled and energized by delicious food, exciting dance music and Halloween decor!

ALL AGES 21+ WELCOME! ALL SEXUAL ORIENTATIONS WELCOME!

DJ BEAR CAKE! Food included! No host bar! Dance the night away!

Tickets on sale now!

$14 by October 25

$15 at-the-door

Call 707-829-2440 for more info/purchase ticket

When and where: Saturday, Oct. 26, 6:30 to 10 p.m. at Sebastopol Area Senior Center, 167 N High St., Sebastopol

