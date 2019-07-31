Archaeomythologist Joan Marler will trace the ancient roots of the Gorgon Medusa’s multi-layered powers and explore her myths, stories, and iconography in a multi-media presentation that will reveal her timeless significance for women of our time. Drummer Barbara Borden and friends will begin and conclude this memorable event, which is a fundraiser for O.C.A!
Admission $15 at www.brownpapertickets.com/event/4295297 or at the door.
When and where: Sunday Aug. 25 at 3 p.m. at Occidental Center for the Arts, 3850 Doris Murphy Ct. Occidental
