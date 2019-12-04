HEALDSBURG'S HOLIDAY PARTY — Hundreds of young believers patiently lined up on the Friday after Thanksgiving to wait for the promised arrival of Santa Claus.
He did not disappoint, leaving his sleigh at the North Pole and riding in an antique fire truck instead driven by Vic Halverson.
Santa's visit was hosted by the City of Healdsburg, the Healdsburg Chamber of Commerce and dozens of downtown merchants.
Photos Rollie Atkinson
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.