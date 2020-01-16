HERSTORY IN THE MAKING is a fascinating offering of compelling female artists coming together to create a matinee of original monologues expressing the very heart of the feminine. In a world where women have limited stages, venues and audiences, performance artist Sherry Glaser presents a fascinating Sunday afternoon buffet of comedy, epiphanies and intimate drama by four unique and talented women Kym Trippsmith, Julie Drucker, Ricci Dedola and Sherry Glaser.
Sherry is the author and star of award winning solo shows FAMILY SECRETS, TAKING THE HIGH ROAD and OH MY GODDESS! www.sherryglaser.com
Now is the time to bring more of HERSTORY to the world.
Tickets to this event are $15 advance, $20 at the door.
Fine refreshments including beer and wine available.
Where and when: Sunday, Feb. 2, 2 p.m. at the Occidental Center for the Arts, 3850 Doris Murphy Ct., Occidental
