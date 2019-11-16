With the beauty of the changing seasons, our gardens offer a variety of flora for holiday arrangements, wreaths and garlands. Master gardener Sue Lovelace will explain how she collects and prepares plant material, along with personal design ideas. She will focus on tools and supplies to keep on hand and show slides of many earlier creations.
When and where: Saturday, Dec. 7, 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Sebastopol Regional Library, 7140 Bodega Ave., Sebastopol
