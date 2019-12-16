Holiday classics from The Great American Christmas Songbook, often heard as recordings but here performed live by a four-piece jazz combo backing two vocalists, under a soaring acoustic dome inspired by Spanish and Moorish architecture. Favorites like White Christmas, Let It Snow, I'll Be Home for Christmas, Santa Baby, Rockin' Around the Christmas Tree, and more. Family-friendly, for all ages to relax musically on the Sunday before Christmas. Free admission, $10 donation encouraged to benefit music programs. In the tradition of "Jazz in Church" as pioneered by Duke Ellington and Vince Guaraldi in the 1960s at Grace Cathedral in San Francisco, here brought to Sonoma County.
When and where: Sunday, Dec. 22 at 2 p.m. at Sebasatopol Methodist Church, 500 North Main St., Sebastopol
