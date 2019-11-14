A fun, ecological way to get GIFTS and new-to-you clothing AND give away good unwanted items! Reusable gift items and household goods welcome! Visit the expanded Repair Area for minor repairs and clothing upcycling! Volunteers make this community event possible! Every adult must volunteer for 30 minutes (it’s really fun!) or make a $10 donation.
Where and when: Sunday, Dec. 1, 1 to 3 p.m at the Sebastopol Grange, 6000 Sebastopol Ave., Sebastopol
