What better way to prep for the upcoming holiday than by sipping seasonal ciders and weaving a handmade wreath as instructed by the founder of Golden State Cider, Jolie Devoto? Learn how to create a gorgeous holiday wreath from the bounty of natural shrubs and evergreens growling locally in Sonoma County. Take home your holiday wreath to enjoy all winter long! All ages welcome. Price of one cider (or Apple Juice) included in ticket price!
Where and when: Thursday, Dec. 12, from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at Golden State Cider, 180 Morris St., Suite 150, Sebastopol
