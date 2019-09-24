Join the County’s Energy and Sustainability Division on Wednesday, October 9th for a free informational workshop to learn more about energy use at home and the benefits of making energy improvements.
The workshops will cover a range of topics including evaluating energy use, making a plan, solar photovoltaics, and battery back-up systems. Presentations will also include information about alternative financing programs and other resources such as rebates* and incentives to get your project started.
Come early for light refreshments, giveaways, and door prizes: including a home energy score rating** valued at $350, and much more! Presentations will begin promptly at 7pm.
Guerneville Regional Library - October 9th, 7:00 - 8:30pm
For more information or to RSVP call 707-565-6470 or email GSenergy@sonoma-county.org
*Single-family residents can be eligible for incentives starting at $300 up to $5,000 with the BayREN Home+ Program. Eligible improvements include air sealing; duct sealing; attic insulation; high-efficiency furnaces, cooling systems and water systems; wall insulation; and more.
** Must be Sonoma County property owner, residential only. No cash equivalent and must be present to win.
