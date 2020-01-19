Hello — As editor of Sonoma West, I'm faced with a bit of a conundrum: I keep hearing people say the newspaper is better than it's been in years, but our number of subscribers isn't going up. This is happening to newspapers across America, of course, but I'm not ready to give up the fight.
Would you be willing to host a party at your home for friends and neighbors who you think might be interested in becoming subscribers to Sonoma West? I'll come and give a brief talk about the paper, but I'd also like to have a real conversation with you and your friends about what you like or don't like about Sonoma West and what kind of things you'd like to see in your newspaper.
If you'd like to host a neighborhood gathering, email me at laura@sonomawest.com. My goal in 2020 is to double the number of subscribers to the paper, and this is one of the ways I hope to achieve that.
Your friends will receive 30% off on their one-year subscription, and you'll receive six months of Sonoma West for free, just for hosting.
Thanks for considering this idea. Sonoma West Times & News (formerly The Sebastopol Times) has served Sebastopol and west county for 130 years. Let's make sure it survives into the next century.
Laura Hagar Rush
Editor, Sonoma West Times & News
P.S. If you're not a subscriber, subscribe here today:
