What if I told you that the skills you learn in Improv could dramatically improve how you speak about what you do?
This is a FREE event that will lead to a 6-week group program for those that find it useful and fun.
Increase your spontaneous authentic and grounded response to the question “what do you do for a living?”
Michelle Maree blends her unique skills as a performing artist/director, drama therapist, and transformation coach to help you speak with confidence, command the room and increase your impact and influence through public speaking.
When and where: Tuesday, Oct. 22 at 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the Temple on Pleasant Hill
Full address given when you reserve your spot: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/intro-to-improv-skills-for-business-owners-tickets-74763083395?aff=Sebastopol
To reserve your spot go to the event bright link if you’re curious and want to talk more, connect with Michelle directly.
Michelle@femininerisingrevolution.com or call (707) 387-0167
