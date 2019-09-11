St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church will host an interfaith celebration of International Peace Day on Sunday, Sept. 22 at 4 p.m. The service will be composed of readings and prayers for peace from Christian, Jewish, Buddhist and Muslim leaders of faith and music by Joyful Noise Gospel Singers.
Following the service, local groups working for peace will provide information about their work and there will be opportunities for participants to take action for peace such as letter writing and petition signing. The groups represented include: Sonoma County United in Kindness, Everytown Against Gun Violence, United Nations Association of Sonoma County, Indivisible Sonoma County, Sonoma County Human Rights Commission and Interfaith Sustainable Food Collaborative.
St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church is located at 500 Robinson Road, Sebastopol.
All are invited to join in song, prayer and action for peace.
