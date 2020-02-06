World traveling blues and bluegrass band Dirty Cello teams up with some of the North Bay’s top female performers to present a concert in honor of International Women’s Day at the Hopmonk Sebastopol on March 7, 2020. Proceeds from this concert will benefit Sonoma County’s The Living Room, a day resource center in Sonoma County serving homeless and at-risk women and their children.
Come celebrate women in song with the rocking Dirty Cello band. For the first half of the concert, Dirty Cello will be joined on stage by jazz diva Stella Heath from the French Oak band and Billie Holiday project; homegrown rocker Shelby Lanterman; inventive song-smith Claudia Russell; and newcomers the Muted Jewel Tones, whose 3 part harmonies are evocative of the Andrew Sisters.
For the second half, Dirty Cello will present their usual crazy and unpredictable performance of blues, bluegrass, rock, Eastern -European music and whatever else tickles their fancy or yours.
Where and when: Saturday, Mar. 7, 8 to 10 p.m. at the HopMonk Tavern Sebastopol, 230 Petaluma Ave., Sebastopol
