Come see Grammy-nominated folk singer Iris DeMent play at HopMonk!
Where and when: Friday, Feb. 7, 6 to 9 p.m. at HopMonk Tavern Sebastopol, 230 Petaluma Ave., Sebastopol
Partly cloudy this evening followed by mostly cloudy skies and a few showers after midnight. Low 44F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%..
Partly cloudy this evening followed by mostly cloudy skies and a few showers after midnight. Low 44F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%.
Updated: January 23, 2020 @ 3:54 pm
Visit our other papers:
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.