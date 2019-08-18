This is the Community Cultural Center’s most anticipated fundraiser of the year. The evening will begin promptly at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 13. The guest speaker, Congresswoman Jackie Speier, will be interviewed by Michael Krasny until 8:45 p.m. with a Q & A until 9 p.m.
We decided to extend the conversation instead of a book signing this year.
The doors to our Main Hall will open at 6:45 p.m.
Two types of tickets for sale:
General admission ADV: advance general ($30) or at the door on the night of event ($35).
Single VIP tickets $150 (limited)
- Includes one ticket to the VIP reception at 5:30 p.m. where you can mix and mingle with our guest speakers!
- Reserved seat for the talk in the Main Hall.
- A copy of Jackie Speier’s new book
The Author Talk is a fundraiser to benefit the Community Center. We are all very excited this year as we welcome Michael Krasny and Jackie Speier to our Author Talk fundraiser. Michael Krasny, of KQED’s Forum, has been hosting this annual fundraiser for over 10 years, bringing us some amazing authors like Alice Walker, Khaled Hosseini, Amy Tan, and Robert Reich just to name a few. We are thrilled to add Congresswoman Jackie Speier to this list as a featured author. Please join us in the Main Hall on Friday, September 13th.
Congresswomen Speier’s new book, Undaunted, recounts the horrific event as she joined Congressman Leo Ryan’s delegation to rescue defectors from cult leader Jim Jones’s Peoples Temple in Jonestown, Guyana. While recovering, from gunshot wounds, Jackie had to choose: would she become a victim or a fighter? The choice to survive against unfathomable odds empowered her to become a vocal proponent for human rights. Most recently she and fellow Democrats toured border detention facilities in McAllen, Texas, recounting “inhumane” conditions such as overcrowded cells, rampant disease, and asylum seekers who had not been given the chance to wash or brush their teeth for weeks.
Congresswoman Speier represents California’s 14th Congressional District. She is a fearless fi ghter for women’s equality, LGBTQ rights and the disenfranchised. She has dedicated her life to eliminating government corruption while working to strengthen our national and economic security. She was named to Newsweek’s list of 150 “Fearless Women” in the world.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.