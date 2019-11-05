The Windsor Jags JV and varsity football teams will play at home on Saturday, Nov. 9. JV game starts at 4:30 p.m. and varsity starts at 7 p.m.
It will be the final home game of the season for the Jags and is also Senior Night.
In addition to the seniors being honored during halftime, there will also be a thank you to vets and first responders.
Vets and first responders can also get into the game for free with appropriate ID.
