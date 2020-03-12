Like anyone cares, JAMES TAUGHER & THE WHO CARES hail from the San Francisco Bay Area and care about bringing a little funk and soul into your life. With sounds that evoke Alabama Shakes, Allen Stone, Leon Bridges and a dash of James Brown meets Bill Withers - The Who Cares like to make you move and groove via old school meets new school vibes. James Taugher & The Who Cares have toured all over California and have played legendary San Francisco venues such as The Independent, Great American Music Hall, Levi’s Stadium, Bottom of The Hill and Rickshaw Stop. With charisma and charm, James Taugher leads the band that includes An-Nhien Le on keys and backing vocals, Eyal Satat on drums, Mark Korosi on bass and Marshall Serlin on lead guitar. While all currently based in the Bay Area, Taugher, Le and Serlin are from Sacramento, CA, Satat is from Modi`in, Israel and Korosi is from Pittsburgh, PA. Their debut single, “Who Care?”, is out now on all streaming services. Their self-titled debut album drops February 12th, 2020.
$13 (+ online fee's OR $2 fee at door)
AGES: 21+
Where and when: Saturday, Apr. 4, 8: 30 p.m. (doors open at 8 p.m.) at HopMonk Tavern Sebastopol, 230 Petaluma Ave., Sebastopol
