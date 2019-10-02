FOR KEEPS — The Jewish Film Festival kicks off with “The Keeper.” Against a backdrop of British post-war prejudice, a German SS soldier and POW signs to the Manchester City football club. A real-life legendary goalkeeper, Bert Trautmann's joining the team causes outrage to thousands of soccer fans, many of them Jewish. Support comes from an unexpected direction: Rabbi Alexander Altmann, who fled the Nazis. Showing: Thursday, Oct. 10, 1 and 7 p.m.