The Sebastopol Living Peace Wall will be holding its fifth annual induction ceremony on Saturday, Sept. 7, from 11 a.m. to noon, in the Sebastopol town plaza.
Each year, four new names of peacemakers who have worked nonviolently for peace and justice are added to the peace wall. Previous honorees have included Daniel Ellsberg, Dolores Huerta, Nelson Mandela, Jimmy Carter, Holly Near and several local activists.
This year the four new honorees are Congresswoman Lynn Woolsey, Tula Jaffe, Dr. Earl Herr and Sebastopol’s very own Jim Corbett (aka Mr. Music).
According to Peace Wall founder Michael Gillotti, “Jim Corbett is a treasured citizen of Sebastopol and a long-time advocate for peace and justice. Among his many activities and accomplishments is that he was instrumental in the naming of Sebastopol PeaceTown USA. He organized the Wednesday night Peacetown concerts in Ives Park which has brought the community together for years and during which there is always a few minutes of silence, a pause in the middle of the music, to contemplate peace.
“He has also formed and led the Love Choir, the motto of which is, ‘Making peace and love, one song at a time.’ In addition, he built and maintains the Peace Garden near the Teen Center which provides various stations for individuals to reflect on written affirmations on peace.”
“Jim has selflessly and tirelessly served the Sebastopol community in so many more ways for many years and is a well-loved member of the community,” Gillotti said. “He clearly deserves to be honored and acknowledged this year on the Sebastopol Living Peace Wall.”
Corbett said he’d been surprised when he learned that his name was being added to the peace wall.
“I was absolutely stunned,” he said. “I’m supposed to give a five-minute speech, and probably three of them will be me crying. But I'm Irish, right, so that’s legal.”
It’ll be a busy couple of days: on Sept. 7 he’ll be honored at the peace wall celebration, and on Sept. 8 he’ll be celebrating his 70th birthday at the Sebastopol Community Center with several hundred friends.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.