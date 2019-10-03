John Gorka is perhaps the quintessential iconic singer-songwriter of the 80’s folk scene. Hailing from New Jersey, but forged in the Greenwich Village Fast Folk scene, he honed his craft and persona into an unmistakable image. The shy, wry, insightful, and yes, sensitive singer-songwriter has been copied and parodied. But the old coat he wove still fits, and still suits him well. The old songs ring as true as they ever did, and the new ones are just as good.
When and where: Friday, Oct. 18, 7:15 to 8 p.m. at the Sebastopol Community Cultural Center, 425 Morris St., Sebastopol
