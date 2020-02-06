OCA proudly presents “Johnny & June Forever: The Greatest Love Story Ever Sung”. Join us for a musical evening featuring the famous duo’s classic songs plus a special opening set with the stars Danny and Essence.
“Johnny and June Forever” has been thrilling crowds with recent sold-out performances at the Sweetwater, Mystic Theater and Rancho Nicasio. They will grace our stage just following their East Coast tour as we celebrate Johnny Cash’s birthday that same week! Click here for a video preview.
Tickets are $25/advance and $30 at the door (if available). Fine refreshments available. OCA is wheelchair accessible.
Where and when: Saturday, Feb. 29, 7:30 p.m at the Occidental Center for the Arts, 3850 Doris Murphy Ct., Occidental
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.