“Hike the Divide” follows substitute teacher and climate-anxious millennial Connor DeVane nearly 3,000 miles from Canada to Mexico on the Continental Divide Trail in search of hope in the face of climate breakdown.
Along a physical journey through environments both harsh and breathtakingly beautiful, this film shares the stories of the community activists and problem solvers working on a spectrum of approaches to climate action, including grassroots community organizing, land regeneration to store CO2 in soil, non-violent civil disobedience and more.
Connor’s journey intersects with a host of diverse and powerful voices that unite to not only pick us up off the floor, but also shove us out the door to build a better future.
There will be a brief Q&A following the film, as well as a discussion led by Sunrise SoCo about ways to get involved with climate action locally.
Suggested donation of $5-20 sliding scale for admission, with proceeds going to Sunrise SoCo and Arlene Francis Center, but no one will be turned away for lack of funds.
When and where: Friday, Nov. 22, 7 to 9 p.m., at the Arlene Francis Center, 99 6th St., Santa Rosa
Directed by Connor DeVane. Runtime: 84 minutes. More info about the film can be found at HikeTheDivide.com and across social media@hikethedivide.
— Submitted by Lisa Pierce
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.