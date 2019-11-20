Local musician Josh Woodlander blends acoustic guitar, vocals and ambient electronica into an original west county roots experience influenced by the sounds of Appalachia, New Orleans, Ireland, Africa and Jamaica. Hear him Nov. 25 from 7:30 to 10 p.m. at Fern Bar, 6780 Depot St. Suite 120, Sebastopol. Free.
