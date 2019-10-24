OCA is pleased to welcome back one of the most acclaimed flamenco guitarists on the international music scene today: Juanito Pascual, now touring with his powerhouse trio featuring bassist Sascha Jacobsen and percussionist Guillermo Marin.
His sound is an organic blend of traditional and contemporary flamenco with influences such as Jimi Hendrix to Miles Davis and J.S. Bach. Recognized in both Spain and the U.S. as a unique and creative flamenco and jazz performer, Juanito brings together global audiences through his mesmerizing virtuosity, original composition style, and passion for collaboration. Now based in Los Angeles, Juanito is also an accomplished composer, arranger and producer who scored the 2016 Netflix biopic about the Pope (Call Me Francisco). Environmental steward-ship is another of his passions (‘Earth Train’ Panamanian rainforest project) as he uses music to inspire and educate. Juanito regularly hosts flamenco workshops around the world, and has produced a popular method book, “The Total Flamenco Guitarist” (Alfred Press).
Formed in 2011, Juanito Pascual Trio seamlessly merges flamenco with elements of jazz, world music and even rock and soul influences. Do not miss the mesmerizing virtuosity and warm and evocative playing of this ‘flamenco phenom’ (Boston Globe)Juanito Pascual with his compelling trio at OCA’s intimate and acoustically excellent venue!
$20 Advance, $25 at the door. Reservations advised. Refreshments including wine and beer will be available.
Where and when: Friday, Oct. 25, 8 p.m. at the Occidental Center for the Arts, 3850 Doris Murphy Ct., Occidental
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.