There is a tendency to think of West Coast bluegrass as being softer, jazzier, and somehow “other” than traditional. This can be the case, but there is also a school of bluegrass in Northern California which has, from the beginning, been steeped in Monroe-based tradition—as well as welcoming to women and original songs. Kathy Kallick (guitar, vocals) has been leading bands in this traditional brand of West Coast bluegrass since co-founding the internationally-acclaimed band, Good Ol’ Persons, in 1975. She continues to evolve as one of the music’s extraordinary composers and vocalists, now releasing her 17th album, recordings which include over 100 of her original songs. At this event she will be playing with her current band: Annie Staninec on fiddle, clawhammer banjo, and vocals, Tom Bekeny on mandolin, fiddle and vocals, Greg Booth on dobro, banjo and vocals, and Cary Black on acoustic bass and vocals.
Where and when: Sunday, Oct. 20, 7:30 to 10:30 p.m. at the Sebastopol Community Center Annex, 425 Morris St., Sebastopol
