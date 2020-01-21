This Master Gardener Food Gardening Specialist workshop will help gardeners learn options for fall and winter care of their vegetable gardens that will keep the soil healthy, alive and ready for spring planting. Learn about the importance of soil biology and the care choices for a living garden!
When and where: Saturday, Feb. 8, from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Guerneville Regional Library, 14107 Armstrong Woods Rd., Guerneville
