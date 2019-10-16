It’s time to get started on another great season of stewardship in the Laguna de Santa Rosa Watershed. This season the Laguna de Santa Rosa Foundation will be kicking things off at the Sebastopol Laguna Wetlands Preserve. Help us with habitat restoration and enrichment, as well as some general care and tending along the preserve’s trail network along the west bank of the Laguna.
Wear clothes and shoes that can get dirty. Gloves and tools and guidance are provided. We will provide snacks and refreshments. Please bring your own water bottle. This event is suitable for all ages, though minors must be accompanied by an adult. Learn more about the Laguna de Santa Rosa watershed, including the impacts of invasive species, the importance of native plants, and the natural and cultural history of the area.
When: Saturday, Oct. 19, 9 a.m. to noon.
Where: Americorps Trailhead, 275 Morris St., Sebastopol (across Morris Street from the Barlow). There is parking along Morris Street.
Look for the Laguna Stewards sandwich board.
No RSVP is needed unless you plan on bringing a group of more than five people. For more information, contact Brent Reed, Ecological Program Manager, at 707-527-9277 ext. 101, or brent@lagunafoundation.org.
— Submitted by Dante Del Prete
Sebastopol Public Works Department
