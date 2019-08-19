Sonoma County's Laughing Gravy is back with 'An Evening of Cosmic Music.' This popular band of super-accomplished American roots musicians has been paying musical tribute to country-rock icon Gram Parsons since 2003, when the band was founded by radio personality, producer and musician Doug Jayne. On this night, the focus will be mainly on songs that were either written or covered by Gram Parsons, who would have turned 73 on November 5.
Laughing Gravy is Doug Jayne on acoustic guitar and vocals; Allegra Broughton on acoustic guitar and vocals; Kevin Russell on banjo, mandolin, guitars and vocals; Sam Page on bass and vocals; Dan Ransford on drums; Dave Zirbel on pedal steel and vocals; and Kirby Pierce on keyboards.
When and where: Friday, Aug. 30, 7 p.m. show, 6:30 doors at the Sebastopol Cultural Community Center Annex, 425 Morris St., Sebastopol
Tickets: $20 to $100
Tickets, information and/or reservations: Kevin at 707-824-1858 or krussellmft@aol.com.
