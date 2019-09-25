Over the past few years, voter suppression and voter list purging have stealthily disenfranchised millions of U.S. citizens.
Learn more about the voter suppression movement spreading across America by attending a presentation by voting rights activist Andrea Miller, the director of Reclaim Our Vote.
Miller is giving talks around the Bay Area this month and will be appearing in Sebastopol on Monday, Sept. 30.
Miller, executive director of People Demanding Action, is a founding board member of the nonpartisan Center For Common Ground. She was the Democratic nominee in 2008 for the House of Representatives in Virginia’s Fourth District. She has also been involved in ERA, climate and green energy and anti-poverty campaigns.
Reclaim Our Vote is a non-partisan phone bank, post carding and text banking campaign of the Center For Common Ground. It focuses on contacting voters of color to help them to register and vote.
Reclaim Our Vote and Black Voters Matter volunteers made 253,000 phone calls in the fall of 2018, including 185,000 calls to Georgia; 29,000 calls to Mississippi; 19,000 calls to Virginia; and 5,000 calls to Texas. Canvassing teams on the ground followed up with those who could not be reached by phone.
Dozens of activists in Sonoma, Marin and Alameda counties have been working with Reclaim Our Vote over the last year or more, making telephone calls, writing notecards and texting voters.
In 2019, Reclaim Our Votes’ focus has included special elections for vacant congressional seats in North Carolina, is currently focused on November elections in Virginia, and will expand to include Texas, Arizona and other states, moving forward and gearing up for the 2020 presidential election.
Reclaim Our Vote partners include the NAACP, Rapid Resist, Black Voters Matter, Virginia Poor People’s Campaign, DemLabs, Mi Familia Vota, Progressive Coders Network and VoteRiders.
This event happens on Monday, Sept. 30 — doors open at 7:15 p.m.; Miller’s presentation is at 7:30 p.m. It is free to the public and will be held at a private meeting space near downtown Sebastopol. Donations to the nonprofit Center for Common Ground will be gratefully accepted.
To attend this event, RSVP to Steve Einstein at 707-953-9077 or Carey Wheaton at 707-292-4888, and they’ll give you the address of the venue and parking information.
