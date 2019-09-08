Remember those days? A brand new baby. The joy. The responsibility. The lack of sleep?
The Sebastopol Area Time Bank has a new offering for families with babies to receive free support. The Family Support Project matches volunteers from the Time Bank with families with babies born/adopted/fostered within the last 12 months (priority given to those with babies 3 months and under).
You can find out more info for volunteers here. And here’s the info for parents with a new child.
Who benefits from this volunteer work: Families with young children.
Types of tasks: Volunteers visit 1-2 hours/week for 4-6 weeks to provide support to the family. Common types of support are light cleaning, running errands, grocery shopping/delivery, pet walking/care, yard/garden tending, and meal preparation.
Pre-requisites: Volunteers must be (or become) Time Bank members, having participated in at least one exchange by September 21, 2019. Volunteers will earn time bank hours for their time, which can then be used to receive services from other time bank members. Here’s more info that explains how the Time Bank works. Time Bank orientations are generally on the 10th of each month. To be ready for the July/August cycle, if you are not already a member of the Sebastopol Area Time Bank, you will want to go to the September 10th Time Bank orientation.
Length of service: October/November cycle runs from Oct. 1 – Nov. 30
The project is currently recruiting volunteers and parents for the October/November cycles.
Required meetings:
- Family Support Orientation: Saturday, September 21 from 3:00 – 4:00 pm
- Family Support Wrap-up: Saturday, December 7th from 3:00 – 4:00 pm
Deadline to apply: Sept. 21
To apply to Volunteer: Complete online form: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSfkRTndlL-sYvnqGatalOa8pHbndXG8ihMhEvgYDb5jvWOdNw/viewform
When and where: Saturday, Sept. 21 at O'Reilly Media, 1005 Gravenstein Hwy. N., Sebastopol
Here’s what project participants share about their experience:
From a parent: This is an AWESOME offering for new mamas. This weekly support has given me some more space to take a breath and I feel held and supported through the practical support of home tending. I am very grateful to be receiving this help.
From a volunteer: I LOVE my family! They are all so sweet and it makes me happy to help them.
