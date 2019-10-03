Inspired by the director’s experience with her grandmother’s Alzheimer’s, "What They Had" looks at the joy amid the challenges for the entire family. Bridget (Swank) returns to her family home in Chicago when her brother (Shannon) asks her to help care for her mother (Danner), who has Alzheimer’s. We see a couple who have a close bond formed over decades, but they are losing what they had as her memory fades. The children think that she needs to be in a home, but their father (Forster) refuses, and insists on continuing to care for her himself. Excellent performances from the entire cast examining a family who each want only the best for the mother and father, but with different ideas about how to accomplish that. The movie will be followed by a discussion on the topics covered in the movie.
When and where: Wednesday, Oct 9, 6:30 to 9 p.m. at the Sebastopol Grange, 6000 Sebastopol Ave., Sebastopol
