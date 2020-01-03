Local non-profit Final Passages continues its monthly series with this January film, Dim Sum Funeral, starring Bai Ling, Steph Song and Talia Shire. The film follows the Xiao family which is about to have the mother of all funerals. A group of estranged adult Chinese-American siblings reluctantly reunite in their home town of Seattle after the death of their mother, whom none of them liked. They called her “Dragon Lady.” Illustrating a clash of two cultures, this film is at turns touching and funny.
When and where: Wednesday, Jan. 8, 6:30 to 9 p.m. at the Sebastopol Grange, 6000 Sebastopol Ave., Sebastopol
This movie is in English, and we will have English captioning.
2009 Leo Award winner, Best Supporting Actor, Drama
2009 Leo Award Nominee, Best Actress
2009 Santa Barbara International Film Festival Nominee, Panavision Spirit Award
Suggested Donation: $5 to $15 at the door
Doors open at 6 p.m.
Come early to get your seat and enjoy homemade savory foods and desserts for sale at the event.
Watch the movie trailer: https://youtu.be/H6iRGKiX_hM
