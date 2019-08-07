Local nonprofit Final Passages continues its monthly discussion series with the August film: “The Big Chill,” (1983) starring Tom Beringer, Glenn Close, Jeff Goldblum, William Hurt, Kevin Kline, Mary Kay Place, Meg Tilly, and JoBeth Williams. Suggested Donation: $5 to $15 at the door. Doors open at 6 p.m. Refreshments and snacks will be available. The event will take place at the Sebastopol Grange at 6000 Sebastopol Ave.
