Libby Park
Illustration courtesy City of Sebastopol

WhEE! — The Sebastopol City Council unanimously approved a design for the new play structure for Libby Park. The city did a survey and received over 500 survey responses from children and adults. The “global motion,” “zipkrooz,” and “oodle swing” (an ADA accessible swing that is universally accessible and family-friendly) were the top three favorites among the votes. The city's Rotary Clubs have stepped forward with a fundraising effort and will be contributing $30,000 of the project’s $144,000 budget.

