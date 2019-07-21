Join the West County community for a live screening of the Democratic Primary debate. This will be the 2nd night of the 2nd round, featuring 10 of the candidates currently running for president of the United States of America.
Potluck, free to attend, all welcome.
NOTE: this is a non-partisan gathering aimed at civic awareness. The Sebastopol Grange does not endorse any candidate or party. Individual perspectives may be shared, but any attendee violating our values of political diversity and respectful, fact-based dialogue will be asked to leave.
When and where: Wednesday, July 31, at 5 to 8 p.m. at Sebastopol Grange, 6000 Sebastopol Rd (Hwy. 12), Sebastopol
