Local musician Josh Woodlander blends acoustic guitar, vocals, and ambient electronica into an original West County roots experience influenced by the sounds of Appalachia, New Orleans, Ireland, Africa and Jamaica. Performing at Fern Bar, 6780 Depot St., Sebastopol on Dec. 30 from 7:30 to 10 p.m. Free admission. 21+ only.
This Week's e-Edition
Sonoma West Headline Newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
SPECIAL SECTIONS
Trending Now
Articles
- River Parade of Lights will roll Sunday night, Dec. 22
- Utarid steps down as head of arts center
- Gang of Five: Notes on the Sebastopol City Council Meeting Dec. 17
- What's next for the Palm Drive Health Care District?
- Sheriff fires deputy over David Glen Ward’s death
- High school parcel tax campaign gets ready to launch
- 2019 Spirit of Sonoma awards presented at annual luncheon
- Keeping the Faith: Bill Stewart - A really good guy
- Take the Sebastopol 1-2-3 Pledge
- The Zero Waste Challenge: Giant steps
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Latest News
- Board approved $12 Million for shelter for those living on the Joe Rodota Trail
- YEAR IN REVIEW: Tumultuous year for local schools
- Silent night
- YEAR IN REVIEW: A year of fire and flood
- Sheriff fires deputy over David Glen Ward’s death
- Wine Words: Wine Country gratitude
- Keeping the Faith: The gospel of shopping locally
- Should Laguna High move to El Molino?
Featured Businesses
Fukutomi Company Limited, Hong Kong
Santa Rosa Branch
Currently Open
Windsor School
Currently Open
Oakland Branch
Currently Open
Offices in Santa Rosa and Petaluma
Currently Open
Sonoma county
Currently Open
16280 Main St, Guerneville, CA 95446
Currently Open
Sonoma County, Marin County, Napa & San Francisco
Currently Open
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.