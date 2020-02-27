Past will be present at the Live Oak Preschool’s annual fundraising extravaganza this weekend.
The event — the 43rd annual Live Oak Preschool Dinner, Dance & Auction — aims to raise money to support the school and will be held in the event center at Vintners Inn in Santa Rosa on Saturday from 5:30 to 10 p.m.
This year’s theme for the event is “Rock the Decades.” As of press time, tickets were still available at $125 apiece.
Roughly 200 people were expected to attend.
Live Oak is the preschool in the while Victorian across the street from the north entrance to the Healdsburg Safeway. All money raised at the event go directly toward funding school programs that emphasize learning through play. The auction represents the school’s biggest fundraiser of the year.
Over the course of the night, school officials expect to auction more than 50 silent and live auction lots.
This year’s auction lots are varied. One features a foursome of golf at Mayacama Golf Club with local elected public officials James Gore, David Hagele and Dominic Foppoli. Another includes a four-day getaway to the San Diego area. A third lot consists of a week-long vacation to the Mendocino Coast, complete with two nights each in three different hotels, dinners, wine tours and tastings.
Still other lots boast hard-to-find magnums from local wineries including Kreck Wines, Rochioli, Jordan and Kokomo (to name a few); and a kid’s birthday party at Bucher Farms.
Executive Director Therese Walker said the DDA is vital to making sure Live Oak remains a quality preschool for everyone in our town. She added that a paddle-raise for to fund the financial aid program is particularly important.
Every year, she said, the school gives out some of this money to families in need. At last check, the school gave out nearly $10,000 per year.
“We place great importance on providing financial aid to assist families who might otherwise not be able to attend due to financial constraints,” she said, noting that “need” can either be due to low income or unforeseen circumstances that impact a family’s ability to pay. “Over the years, Live Oak has helped numerous families attend our school and I am proud to be working with a board of directors who continue to make financial aid a high priority in our yearly budget.”
But the DDA isn’t exclusively about raising money; it’s about having fun, too. Guests are encouraged to wear costumes to the event, and rumor has it that emcee (and board member) Matt Villano will run the show in a costume for the ages. There’ll be a photo booth to capture silly moments. There also will be entertainment during the evening.
Following the final auction lots, there will be dancing, with Healdsburg City Council member Hagele spinning the tunes. Considering the theme, a song that calls for waltzing might be followed by another that begs for a moonwalk.
