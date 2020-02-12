Celebrate the Lunar New Year on Saturday, Feb. 15, from 2 to 3 p.m. at the Sebastopol Regional Library, 7140 Bodega Ave. Participants can watch videos about lion dances and martial arts and learn about caligraphy. Free. Suitable for all ages.
