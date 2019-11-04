Leading soprano Hui He takes title role of the doomed geisha, with tenors Piero Pretti and Andrea Care as the American naval officer who abandons her.
Brazilian baritone Paulo Szot adds a new role to his Met repertory as Sharpless, a role that he has previously sung at Marseilles Opera.
Tickets are $18 to $26.
When and where: Screenings takes place at the Rialto at 12:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. The Rialto is located at 6868 McKinley St., Sebastopol.
