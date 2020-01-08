Lego Robotics

Learn the basics of Mindstorms, the programming software for Lego Robotics. Create programs and download them to a prebuilt Lego robot to test your coding skills on three different challenges. All materials provided. This program is for grades 4 to 6 only. Free. Space is limited. Register online or at the Information Desk at the Sebastopol Regional Library, 7140 Bodega Ave. 3:30 to 5 p.m.

