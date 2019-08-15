Sebastopol Map Your Neighborhood
Kim Wilson

During the 2017 wildfires, it was neighbors helping neighbors that made a huge difference in saving lives. Learn about Map Your Neighborhood and how it may benefit your neighborhood on Monday, Aug. 26; 6:30 to 8 p.m. Free and open to the community. Please RSVP to Sebastopol Public Safety Outreach Coordinator Skip Jirrels at sjirrels@gmail.com

