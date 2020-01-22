Sebastopol Map Your Neighborhood
Courtesy Kim Wilson

You never know when a disaster may strike, but being prepared is the first step toward a better outcome. The Map Your Neighborhood program provides the resources needed to make neighborhoods ready for any disaster. There are two, free Map Your Neighborhood events coming up — one in Graton and one in Sebastopol. The Graton event happens Monday, Jan. 27, from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at the Graton Fire Department. 3750 Gravenstein Hwy. North. The Sebastopol event happens Tuesday, Jan. 28, 6:30 to 8 p.m. at the Sebastopol Fire Department, 7425 Bodega Ave.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.